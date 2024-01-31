Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India stock sees gains in trading

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹527.55 and closed at ₹527.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹542.8, while the lowest was ₹527.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹10,494.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹575.6, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 33,619 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Schneider Electric Infrastructure
|473.9
|5.1
|1.09
|494.0
|146.15
|11331.14
|Syrma SGS Technology
|600.15
|3.75
|0.63
|705.0
|248.3
|10609.32
|Graphite India
|543.8
|6.1
|1.13
|575.6
|251.75
|10624.52
|Voltamp Transformers
|8140.15
|331.4
|4.24
|8574.3
|2341.53
|8235.49
|Genus Power Infrastructures
|262.3
|6.25
|2.44
|290.0
|78.82
|6034.25
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.41%
|3 Months
|3.4%
|6 Months
|24.37%
|YTD
|-2.34%
|1 Year
|56.46%
On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,619. The closing price for the stock was ₹527.05.
