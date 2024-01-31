Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India stock sees gains in trading

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at ₹527.55 and closed at ₹527.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was ₹542.8, while the lowest was ₹527.55. The company's market capitalization stands at ₹10,494.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹575.6, and the 52-week low is ₹251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 33,619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.