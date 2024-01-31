Hello User
Graphite India share price Today Live Updates : Graphite India stock sees gains in trading

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 10:38 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Graphite India stock price went up today, 31 Jan 2024, by 1.03 %. The stock closed at 537.7 per share. The stock is currently trading at 543.25 per share.

Graphite India Stock Price Today

Graphite India Share Price Today : Graphite India's stock opened at 527.55 and closed at 527.05 on the last trading day. The highest price reached during the day was 542.8, while the lowest was 527.55. The company's market capitalization stands at 10,494.9 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 575.6, and the 52-week low is 251.75. The BSE volume for the day was 33,619 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jan 2024, 10:38 AM IST Graphite India share price Today :Graphite India trading at ₹543.25, up 1.03% from yesterday's ₹537.7

The current stock price of Graphite India is 543.25. It has experienced a percent change of 1.03, which indicates a slight increase in value. The net change is 5.55, suggesting that the stock has gained 5.55 points.

31 Jan 2024, 10:35 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Schneider Electric Infrastructure473.95.11.09494.0146.1511331.14
Syrma SGS Technology600.153.750.63705.0248.310609.32
Graphite India543.86.11.13575.6251.7510624.52
Voltamp Transformers8140.15331.44.248574.32341.538235.49
Genus Power Infrastructures262.36.252.44290.078.826034.25
31 Jan 2024, 10:15 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Graphite India stock was 537.9 and the high price was 547.

31 Jan 2024, 10:02 AM IST Graphite India Live Updates

31 Jan 2024, 09:46 AM IST Graphite India share price NSE Live :Graphite India trading at ₹541, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹537.7

The current stock price of Graphite India is 541, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 3.3.

31 Jan 2024, 09:30 AM IST Graphite India share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-1.41%
3 Months3.4%
6 Months24.37%
YTD-2.34%
1 Year56.46%
31 Jan 2024, 09:08 AM IST Graphite India share price Live :Graphite India closed at ₹527.05 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Graphite India on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 33,619. The closing price for the stock was 527.05.

