Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares decline in trading today
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares decline in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 01 Aug 2023, 01:01 PM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 01 Aug 2023, by -1.27 %. The stock closed at 1849.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1826 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading for Grasim, the open price was 1836.05 and the close price was 1849.55. The stock reached a high of 1852.6 and a low of 1831.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim stood at 120,610.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1853.65, while the 52-week low was 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 4492 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Aug 2023, 01:01:57 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1826, down -1.27% from yesterday's ₹1849.55

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1826. There has been a percent change of -1.27, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -23.55, meaning that the stock has decreased by 23.55.

01 Aug 2023, 12:49:56 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1828.85, down -1.12% from yesterday's ₹1849.55

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1828.85. There has been a percent change of -1.12, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -20.7, meaning the stock has decreased by 20.7.

01 Aug 2023, 12:34:13 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1830.05, down -1.05% from yesterday's ₹1849.55

The current price of Grasim stock is 1830.05. It has experienced a percent change of -1.05, indicating a decrease in value. The net change in the stock price is -19.5, suggesting a decline of 19.5.

01 Aug 2023, 12:31:35 PM IST

Grasim Live Updates

01 Aug 2023, 12:15:21 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1829, down -1.11% from yesterday's ₹1849.55

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1829. There has been a percent change of -1.11, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -20.55, suggesting a decrease of 20.55 in the stock price.

01 Aug 2023, 12:02:33 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1832.45, down -0.92% from yesterday's ₹1849.55

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1832.45, with a percent change of -0.92 and a net change of -17.1. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.92% and has decreased by 17.1.

01 Aug 2023, 11:48:18 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1832.05, down -0.95% from yesterday's ₹1849.55

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1832.05, with a net change of -17.5 and a percent change of -0.95. This indicates a decrease in the stock price by 17.5 or 0.95%.

01 Aug 2023, 11:34:08 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1836.45, down -0.71% from yesterday's ₹1849.55

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1836.45, which represents a decrease of 0.71%. The net change is -13.1, indicating a decline in value.

01 Aug 2023, 11:20:07 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1834.3, down -0.82% from yesterday's ₹1849.55

The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is 1834.3 with a percent change of -0.82. This means that the stock price has decreased by 0.82% compared to the previous value. The net change is -15.25, indicating that the stock price has decreased by 15.25.

01 Aug 2023, 11:08:28 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1849.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4498. The closing price of the shares was 1849.55.

