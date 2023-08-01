Grasim Share Price Live blog for 01 Aug 2023

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1836.05 and closed at ₹1849.55. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1852.6, while the lowest price was ₹1833.35. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,761.64 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1853.65, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. A total of 4349 shares were traded on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.