Grasim Share Price Live blog for 01 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:01 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 01 Nov 2023, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 1878.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1890.65 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

Grasim's stock opened at 1898.95 and closed at 1878.6 on the last day of trading. The stock reached a high of 1898.95 and a low of 1867.7 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 124,057.89 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 2754 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Nov 2023, 08:01 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1878.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, a total of 2754 shares were traded. The closing price for the shares was 1878.6.

