Grasim Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read.Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1806.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1800 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1801.05 and closed at ₹1806.45. The highest price reached during the day was ₹1818, while the lowest price was ₹1781.9. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹118,165.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 59,978.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
01 Sep 2023, 08:25:34 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1806.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 59,978. The closing price for the stock was ₹1806.45.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!