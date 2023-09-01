comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim Share Price Live blog for 01 Sep 2023

1 min read . Updated: 01 Sep 2023, 08:25 AM IST

Grasim stock price went down today, 01 Sep 2023, by -0.36 %. The stock closed at 1806.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1800 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1801.05 and closed at 1806.45. The highest price reached during the day was 1818, while the lowest price was 1781.9. The market capitalization of Grasim is 118,165.66 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867, and the 52-week low is 1528. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE was 59,978.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

01 Sep 2023, 08:25:34 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1806.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 59,978. The closing price for the stock was 1806.45.

