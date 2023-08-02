comScore
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

1 min read . Updated: 02 Aug 2023, 08:05 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 02 Aug 2023, by -0.93 %. The stock closed at 1849.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1832.4 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's open price was 1836.05, and it closed at 1849.55. The stock reached a high of 1852.6 and a low of 1824.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 120,656.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1853.65, and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 10,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Aug 2023, 08:05:41 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1849.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,981. The closing price for the day was 1,849.55.

