Grasim Share Price Live blog for 02 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Grasim's open price was ₹1836.05, and it closed at ₹1849.55. The stock reached a high of ₹1852.6 and a low of ₹1824.65 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,656.29 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1853.65, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 10,981 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.