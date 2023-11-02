Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 02 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 02 Nov 2023, by -0.61 %. The stock closed at 1886.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1875 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1929.9 and closed at 1886.55. The high for the day was 1929.9 and the low was 1861. The market capitalization of Grasim was 123,030.99 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 2021.95 and the 52-week low was 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 10,878 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

02 Nov 2023, 08:09 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1886.55 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), a total of 10,878 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1886.55.

