Grasim Share Price Live blog for 03 Aug 2023

On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹1822.4 and closed at ₹1837.4. The stock had a high of ₹1836.35 and a low of ₹1806.05. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹119,629.09 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1853.65, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 11,058 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
03 Aug 2023, 08:22 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1837.4 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 11,058. The closing price for the stock on that day was ₹1,837.4.