Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 10:28 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 03 Nov 2023, by 0.36 %. The stock closed at 1897.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1904 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, the open price of Grasim was 1884.1 and the close price was 1867. The stock had a high of 1900 and a low of 1880 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 124,668.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 4203 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

03 Nov 2023, 10:28 AM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Grasim Industries stock reached a low price of 1897.75 and a high price of 1914.15 on the current day.

03 Nov 2023, 10:22 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1904, up 0.36% from yesterday's ₹1897.25

The current price of Grasim stock is 1904, with a percent change of 0.36 and a net change of 6.75. This suggests that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

03 Nov 2023, 10:13 AM IST Grasim November futures opened at 1915.0 as against previous close of 1905.55

Grasim, a stock with a spot price of 1898.65, has a bid price of 1904.1 and an offer price of 1905.0. The offer quantity is 475, while the bid quantity is also 475. The open interest for Grasim stands at 9501425.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

03 Nov 2023, 10:04 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

03 Nov 2023, 10:01 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1897.85, up 0.03% from yesterday's ₹1897.25

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1897.85. There has been a percent change of 0.03, indicating a minimal increase in value. The net change is 0.6, further supporting the small increase in price.

03 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.61%
3 Months5.55%
6 Months7.84%
YTD10.11%
1 Year7.82%
03 Nov 2023, 09:11 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1899.15, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1897.25

The current stock price of Grasim is 1899.15. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.9.

03 Nov 2023, 08:19 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1867 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 4203. The closing price for the shares was 1867.

