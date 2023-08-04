Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares take a hit, trading in the red today

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1815 and closed at ₹1819.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1833.95 and a low of ₹1795.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,171.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1853.65, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a trading volume of 7951 shares on the BSE.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Grasim stock is currently priced at ₹1830.5 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a slight decrease of 0.05.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1839.65. It has experienced a 0.5% percent change, with a net change of 9.1.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹1830.55, and it has experienced a 0.63% increase. This translates to a net change of 11.4.
