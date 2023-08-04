Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares take a hit, trading in the red today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:33 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 04 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1830.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1830.5 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1815 and closed at 1819.15. The stock reached a high of 1833.95 and a low of 1795.75 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 120,171.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1853.65, and the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 7951 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Aug 2023, 09:33 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

04 Aug 2023, 09:30 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1830.5, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1830.55

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1830.5 with a percent change of 0 and a net change of -0.05. This means that the stock price has remained relatively stable with a slight decrease of 0.05.

04 Aug 2023, 09:17 AM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1839.65, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1830.55

The current price of Grasim stock is 1839.65. It has experienced a 0.5% percent change, with a net change of 9.1.

04 Aug 2023, 09:07 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1830.55, up 0.63% from yesterday's ₹1819.15

The current price of Grasim stock is 1830.55, and it has experienced a 0.63% increase. This translates to a net change of 11.4.

04 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1819.15 yesterday

Grasim BSE had a trading volume of 7,951 shares on the last day, with a closing price of 1,819.15.

