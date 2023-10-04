Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:11 AM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 04 Oct 2023, by -0.97 %. The stock closed at 1920.2 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1901.55 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1910.65 and closed at 1941.2. The highest price during the day was 1935.65, while the lowest price was 1906.05. The market capitalization of Grasim was 126,072.92 crore. The stock's 52-week high was 1988.75 and the 52-week low was 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares was 7478.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Oct 2023, 09:11 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1901.55, down -0.97% from yesterday's ₹1920.2

The current price of Grasim stock is 1901.55, which represents a decrease of 0.97% or a net change of -18.65.

04 Oct 2023, 08:02 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1941.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 7478. The closing price for the shares was 1941.2.

