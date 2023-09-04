comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock rises in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 04 Sep 2023, 10:01 AM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 04 Sep 2023, by 1.65 %. The stock closed at 1813 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1842.85 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1781.25 and closed at 1792.85. The stock reached a high of 1824 and a low of 1781.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 119,544.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867 and the 52-week low is 1528. The trading volume on the BSE was 8123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

04 Sep 2023, 10:01:43 AM IST

Grasim September futures opened at 1829.05 as against previous close of 1824.15

Grasim is currently trading at a spot price of 1832.15. The bid price is slightly higher at 1843.05, with an offer price of 1843.7. There are 475 shares available at both the bid and offer prices. The open interest for Grasim stands at 13,837,700.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

04 Sep 2023, 10:00:03 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1842.85, up 1.65% from yesterday's ₹1813

The current price of Grasim stock is 1842.85. It has increased by 1.65% or 29.85.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

04 Sep 2023, 09:41:50 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1824.6, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1813

The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is 1824.6, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 11.6. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in value.

04 Sep 2023, 09:32:48 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.98%
3 Months1.3%
6 Months13.48%
YTD5.11%
1 Year7.51%
04 Sep 2023, 09:32:12 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

04 Sep 2023, 09:07:12 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1821, up 1.57% from yesterday's ₹1792.85

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1821 with a percent change of 1.57. This indicates that the stock has increased by 1.57% from its previous closing price. The net change is 28.15, meaning that the stock has increased by 28.15 in value. Overall, these numbers suggest that Grasim stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

04 Sep 2023, 08:30:52 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1792.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 8,123. The closing price for the day was 1,792.85.

