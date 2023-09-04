Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock rises in trading today

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1781.25 and closed at ₹1792.85. The stock reached a high of ₹1824 and a low of ₹1781.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹119,544.26 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The trading volume on the BSE was 8123 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.