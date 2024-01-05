Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares slide on the stock market

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 10032.85 18.05 0.18 10522.65 6605.45 289634.68 Grasim Industries 2060.95 -7.65 -0.37 2175.55 1528.0 135705.4 Ambuja Cements 540.5 -8.85 -1.61 554.25 315.3 107324.12 Shree Cement 27000.0 -1335.25 -4.71 29249.1 21433.25 97418.03 Dalmia Bharat 2390.95 29.4 1.24 2428.85 1675.0 44825.62

Grasim January futures opened at 2101.1 as against previous close of 2083.0 Grasim stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2062.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 2067.5, while the offer price stands at 2068.8. Both the bid and offer quantities are 475. The stock has a high open interest of 9738450, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹2061.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹2068.6 The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹2061.5. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.1 points. Click here for Grasim Dividend

Grasim Short Term and Long Term Trends As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Grasim share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average Days Value 5 Days 2114.17 10 Days 2095.38 20 Days 2093.36 50 Days 2001.99 100 Days 1940.65 300 Days 1831.92

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 05 Jan 13:30 were at strike price of ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹37.5 (-11.87%) & ₹13.6 (-11.4%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 05 Jan 13:30 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹18.0 (+1.98%) & ₹63.1 (+6.77%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim Live Updates

