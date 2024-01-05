Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares slide on the stock market

LIVE UPDATES
9 min read . 02:32 PM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 05 Jan 2024, by -0.68 %. The stock closed at 2068.6 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2054.6 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's open price was 2098.95 and the close price was 2068.6. The stock reached a high of 2098.95 and a low of 2056. The market capitalization of Grasim is 136,383.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2175.55, while the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 18,372 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Jan 2024, 02:32 PM IST Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement10032.8518.050.1810522.656605.45289634.68
Grasim Industries2060.95-7.65-0.372175.551528.0135705.4
Ambuja Cements540.5-8.85-1.61554.25315.3107324.12
Shree Cement27000.0-1335.25-4.7129249.121433.2597418.03
Dalmia Bharat2390.9529.41.242428.851675.044825.62
05 Jan 2024, 02:25 PM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹2054.6, down -0.68% from yesterday's ₹2068.6

The current data for Grasim stock shows that its price is 2054.6 with a percent change of -0.68. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.68% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -14, indicating a decrease of 14. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.

05 Jan 2024, 02:17 PM IST Grasim January futures opened at 2101.1 as against previous close of 2083.0

Grasim stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2062.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 2067.5, while the offer price stands at 2068.8. Both the bid and offer quantities are 475. The stock has a high open interest of 9738450, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Jan 2024, 02:13 PM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, the low price of Grasim Industries stock was 2056, and the high price was 2098.95.

05 Jan 2024, 01:45 PM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹2061.5, down -0.34% from yesterday's ₹2068.6

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 2061.5. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.1 points.

Click here for Grasim Dividend

05 Jan 2024, 01:42 PM IST Grasim Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Grasim share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

05 Jan 2024, 01:32 PM IST Grasim share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days2114.17
10 Days2095.38
20 Days2093.36
50 Days2001.99
100 Days1940.65
300 Days1831.92
05 Jan 2024, 01:30 PM IST Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 05 Jan 13:30 were at strike price of 2100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 37.5 (-11.87%) & 13.6 (-11.4%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 05 Jan 13:30 were at strike price of 2000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & 2100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices 18.0 (+1.98%) & 63.1 (+6.77%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

05 Jan 2024, 01:18 PM IST Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is 2056, while the high price is 2098.95.

05 Jan 2024, 01:03 PM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹2069.6, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹2068.6

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 2069.6 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05% or 1 point.

05 Jan 2024, 12:53 PM IST Grasim Live Updates

05 Jan 2024, 12:45 PM IST Grasim January futures opened at 2101.1 as against previous close of 2083.0

Grasim, currently trading at a spot price of 2074.2, has a bid price of 2080.9 and an offer price of 2081.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 475. The stock has a high open interest of 9635850 contracts.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

05 Jan 2024, 12:33 PM IST Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement10011.35-3.45-0.0310522.656605.45289014.01
Grasim Industries2074.05.40.262175.551528.0136564.69
Ambuja Cements552.052.70.49554.25315.3109617.54
Shree Cement27591.95-743.3-2.6229249.121433.2599553.82
Dalmia Bharat2400.9539.41.672428.851675.045013.1
05 Jan 2024, 12:20 PM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2068.6 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, there were 18,372 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 2068.6.

