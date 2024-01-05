Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares slide on the stock market

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's open price was ₹2098.95 and the close price was ₹2068.6. The stock reached a high of ₹2098.95 and a low of ₹2056. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹136,383.61 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2175.55, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a trading volume of 18,372 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE).
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|10032.85
|18.05
|0.18
|10522.65
|6605.45
|289634.68
|Grasim Industries
|2060.95
|-7.65
|-0.37
|2175.55
|1528.0
|135705.4
|Ambuja Cements
|540.5
|-8.85
|-1.61
|554.25
|315.3
|107324.12
|Shree Cement
|27000.0
|-1335.25
|-4.71
|29249.1
|21433.25
|97418.03
|Dalmia Bharat
|2390.95
|29.4
|1.24
|2428.85
|1675.0
|44825.62
The current data for Grasim stock shows that its price is ₹2054.6 with a percent change of -0.68. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.68% from its previous value. The net change in the stock price is -14, indicating a decrease of ₹14. Overall, the stock has experienced a slight decline in its value.
Grasim stock is currently trading at a spot price of 2062.65. The bid price is slightly higher at 2067.5, while the offer price stands at 2068.8. Both the bid and offer quantities are 475. The stock has a high open interest of 9738450, indicating strong investor interest.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
Today, the low price of Grasim Industries stock was ₹2056, and the high price was ₹2098.95.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹2061.5. There has been a percent change of -0.34, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -7.1, meaning the stock has decreased by 7.1 points.
Click here for Grasim Dividend
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Grasim share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|2114.17
|10 Days
|2095.38
|20 Days
|2093.36
|50 Days
|2001.99
|100 Days
|1940.65
|300 Days
|1831.92
Top active call options for Grasim at 05 Jan 13:30 were at strike price of ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2200.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹37.5 (-11.87%) & ₹13.6 (-11.4%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 05 Jan 13:30 were at strike price of ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) & ₹2100.0 (Expiry : 25 JAN 2024) with prices ₹18.0 (+1.98%) & ₹63.1 (+6.77%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
The current day's low price for Grasim Industries stock is ₹2056, while the high price is ₹2098.95.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹2069.6 with a percent change of 0.05 and a net change of 1. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.05% or 1 point.
Grasim, currently trading at a spot price of ₹2074.2, has a bid price of ₹2080.9 and an offer price of ₹2081.7. The bid quantity and offer quantity are both 475. The stock has a high open interest of 9635850 contracts.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|10011.35
|-3.45
|-0.03
|10522.65
|6605.45
|289014.01
|Grasim Industries
|2074.0
|5.4
|0.26
|2175.55
|1528.0
|136564.69
|Ambuja Cements
|552.05
|2.7
|0.49
|554.25
|315.3
|109617.54
|Shree Cement
|27591.95
|-743.3
|-2.62
|29249.1
|21433.25
|99553.82
|Dalmia Bharat
|2400.95
|39.4
|1.67
|2428.85
|1675.0
|45013.1
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, there were 18,372 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was ₹2068.6.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!