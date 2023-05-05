Grasim Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

Grasim's stock opened at ₹1739.95 and closed at ₹1735.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of ₹1762.6 and a low of ₹1723.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently ₹115506.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1839.3 and the 52-week low is ₹1272.93. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 14142 shares traded.