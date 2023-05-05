Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 05 May 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:18 AM IST Livemint
Grasim

The current session data for Grasim shows that the open price is 1739.95, with a high of 1762.6 and a low of 1723.2.

Grasim's stock opened at 1739.95 and closed at 1735.35 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1762.6 and a low of 1723.2 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently 115506.65 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1839.3 and the 52-week low is 1272.93. On the BSE, the stock had a volume of 14142 shares traded.

05 May 2023, 08:18 AM IST Grasim trading at ₹1759.6, up 1.4% from yesterday's ₹1735.35

On the last day of Grasim trading on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), 14142 shares were traded at a closing price of 1735.35. No information regarding the opening price, high, low, or any other trading activities was provided.

