Grasim Share Price Live blog for 05 Sep 2023

1 min read . 08:32 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 05 Sep 2023, by 0.89 %. The stock closed at 1813 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1829.2 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1819.9 and closed at 1813. The stock reached a high of 1852 and a low of 1816.3 during the day. The company has a market capitalization of 120,082.57 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867, while the 52-week low is 1528. On the BSE, a total of 25,418 shares of Grasim were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

05 Sep 2023, 08:32 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1813 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), there were a total of 25,418 shares traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,813.

