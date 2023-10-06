Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:05 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 06 Oct 2023, by -0.14 %. The stock closed at 1892.65 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1890 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's open price was 1923.95 and it closed at 1892.65. The stock had a high of 1923.95 and a low of 1881.25. The market capitalization of Grasim is 124073.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75 and the 52-week low is 1528. The total BSE volume for the day was 4654 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Oct 2023, 09:05 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1890, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹1892.65

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1890. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decrease of 2.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.

06 Oct 2023, 08:11 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1892.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,654. The closing price for the shares was 1,892.65.

