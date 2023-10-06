Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

On the last day, Grasim's open price was ₹1923.95 and it closed at ₹1892.65. The stock had a high of ₹1923.95 and a low of ₹1881.25. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹124073.95 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1988.75 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The total BSE volume for the day was 4654 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1890. There has been a percent change of -0.14, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.65, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.65 in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decline in value.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the total volume of shares traded was 4,654. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,892.65.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!