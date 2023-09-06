Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares plunge in trading today

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1846.7 and closed at ₹1840.2. The stock's high for the day was ₹1872.4, while its low was ₹1845. The company has a market capitalization of ₹121,579.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1867, and its 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 11,971 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1849.2. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of ₹2.3 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.89%
|3 Months
|0.18%
|6 Months
|15.97%
|YTD
|7.56%
|1 Year
|8.36%
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1852, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 11.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the net change in price is 11.8.
On the last day, Grasim BSE had a trading volume of 11,971 shares. The closing price for the stock was ₹1840.2.
