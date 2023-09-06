Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares plunge in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Grasim stock price went down today, 06 Sep 2023, by -0.12 %. The stock closed at 1851.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1849.2 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1846.7 and closed at 1840.2. The stock's high for the day was 1872.4, while its low was 1845. The company has a market capitalization of 121,579.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1867, and its 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 11,971 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

06 Sep 2023, 09:44 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1849.2, down -0.12% from yesterday's ₹1851.5

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1849.2. There has been a percent change of -0.12, indicating a slight decrease in the stock price. The net change is -2.3, suggesting a decrease of 2.3 in the stock price.

06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.89%
3 Months0.18%
6 Months15.97%
YTD7.56%
1 Year8.36%
06 Sep 2023, 09:31 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

06 Sep 2023, 09:05 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1852, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹1840.2

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1852, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 11.8. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.64% and the net change in price is 11.8.

06 Sep 2023, 08:14 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1840.2 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim BSE had a trading volume of 11,971 shares. The closing price for the stock was 1840.2.

