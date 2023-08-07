comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock surges in today's trading

1 min read . Updated: 07 Aug 2023, 10:47 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 07 Aug 2023, by 1.51 %. The stock closed at 1825.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1852.7 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1841.9 and closed at 1830.55. The stock reached a high of 1845 and a low of 1822.9 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim stands at 120,069.44 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1853.65 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 9894 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Aug 2023, 10:47:40 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1852.7, up 1.51% from yesterday's ₹1825.15

The current price of Grasim stock is 1852.7. It has experienced a percent change of 1.51, indicating a positive movement in the stock price. The net change is 27.55, which means that the stock price has increased by this amount.

Click here for Grasim Dividend

07 Aug 2023, 10:35:39 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1850.45, up 1.39% from yesterday's ₹1825.15

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1850.45 with a percent change of 1.39 and a net change of 25.3. This means that the stock has increased by 1.39% from its previous value and the net change in price is an increase of 25.3.

07 Aug 2023, 10:15:49 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1851.1, up 1.42% from yesterday's ₹1825.15

The current price of Grasim stock is 1851.1. It has experienced a percent change of 1.42, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change in the stock price is 25.95, suggesting that the stock has gained 25.95 points from its previous value.

07 Aug 2023, 10:04:51 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1850, up 1.36% from yesterday's ₹1825.15

The current data shows that the stock price of Grasim is 1850, with a percent change of 1.36 and a net change of 24.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 1.36% or 24.85.

07 Aug 2023, 09:51:29 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1850.8, up 1.41% from yesterday's ₹1825.15

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1850.8 with a percent change of 1.41. This indicates that the stock price has increased by 1.41% from its previous value. The net change is 25.65, which means that the stock price has increased by 25.65. Overall, the stock is performing well and experiencing positive growth.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

07 Aug 2023, 09:32:04 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

07 Aug 2023, 09:30:06 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1851.7, up 1.45% from yesterday's ₹1825.15

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1851.7. There has been a 1.45% change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 26.55.

07 Aug 2023, 09:15:56 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1827.15, up 0.11% from yesterday's ₹1825.15

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1827.15 with a percent change of 0.11 and a net change of 2. This means that the stock has increased slightly by 0.11% with a net increase of 2 points.

07 Aug 2023, 09:00:59 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1829, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1830.55

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1829, with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -1.55. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

07 Aug 2023, 08:02:56 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1830.55 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 9894. The closing price for the shares was 1830.55.

