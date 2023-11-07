Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 07 Nov 2023

1 min read . 08:01 AM IST
Grasim stock price went up today, 07 Nov 2023, by 0.94 %. The stock closed at 1895.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1913.25 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

On the last trading day, Grasim's stock opened at 1916.95 and closed at 1895.35. The high for the day was 1935.2, while the low was 1909. The company has a market capitalization of 125,540.82 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock are 2021.95 and 1528, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 7301 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

