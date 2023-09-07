Grasim Share Price Live blog for 07 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1864.75 and closed at ₹1851.5. The stock reached a high of ₹1864.75 and a low of ₹1818.25 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,719.36 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1872.4 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 6072 shares.
07 Sep 2023, 08:24 AM IST
