Grasim Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 08 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 1825.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1857 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1821.05 and closed at ₹1825.15. The highest price recorded during the day was ₹1863.9, while the lowest price was ₹1821.05. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹121,907.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1853.65, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 26,363.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
08 Aug 2023, 08:14:53 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1825.15 yesterday
On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 26,363 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was ₹1,825.15.
Download
the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!