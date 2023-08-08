Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim Share Price Live blog for 08 Aug 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 08 Aug 2023, by 1.75 %. The stock closed at 1825.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1857 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1821.05 and closed at 1825.15. The highest price recorded during the day was 1863.9, while the lowest price was 1821.05. The market capitalization of Grasim is 121,907.58 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1853.65, and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 26,363.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Aug 2023, 08:14 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1825.15 yesterday

On the last day, Grasim had a trading volume of 26,363 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price for the stock was 1,825.15.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.