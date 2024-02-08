Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2080 and closed at ₹2065.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2118.8 and a low of ₹2071 during trading. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹143,392.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2182, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The stock had a trading volume of 89167 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.