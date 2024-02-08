Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim's Stock Sees Gains in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:08 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 08 Feb 2024, by 2.32 %. The stock closed at 2065.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2113.9 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 2080 and closed at 2065.95. The stock reached a high of 2118.8 and a low of 2071 during trading. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 143,392.7 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2182, while the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 89167 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Feb 2024, 09:08 AM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹2113.9, up 2.32% from yesterday's ₹2065.95

The current price of Grasim stock is 2113.9, which represents a 2.32 percent increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 47.95.

08 Feb 2024, 08:02 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim closed at ₹2065.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Grasim BSE had a volume of 89167 shares. The closing price for the stock was 2065.95.

