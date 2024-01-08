Grasim Share Price Live blog for 08 Jan 2024

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2098.95 and closed at ₹2068.6. The highest price reached during the day was ₹2098.95, while the lowest price was ₹2053.25. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently ₹136,900.51 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2175.55, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim shares on that day was 25,474.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.