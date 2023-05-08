Hello User
Grasim shares surge in positive trade today

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 11:14 AM IST Livemint
Grasim

Grasim's open price for the current session was 1763.95. The high of the session was 1784.45 and the low was 1753.5.

Grasim's stock opened at 1763.95 and closed at 1751.3 on the last trading day. The stock had a high of 1779.95 and a low of 1753.5. The market capitalization of the company is 116419.1 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock were 1839.3 and 1272.93 respectively. The BSE volume of the stock was 2937 shares traded.

08 May 2023, 11:14 AM IST Grasim trading at ₹1772.5, up 1.21% from yesterday's ₹1751.3

As of now, the Grasim stock is priced at 1772.5, which is an increase of 1.21% from its previous trading session. The net change in the stock's value is 21.2.

08 May 2023, 10:45 AM IST Grasim trading at ₹1781.75, up 1.74% from yesterday's ₹1751.3

Grasim stock currently has a price of 1781.75, which represents a 1.74% increase from the previous day's closing price. This translates to a net change of 30.45.

08 May 2023, 10:30 AM IST Grasim trading at ₹1780.5, up 1.67% from yesterday's ₹1751.3

Grasim stock is currently trading at a price of 1780.5 with a percent change of 1.67 and a net change of 29.2.

08 May 2023, 10:22 AM IST Grasim closed at ₹1751.3 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, 2940 shares were traded at a closing price of 1751.3. No other information is available to provide further analysis or insights.

