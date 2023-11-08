comScore
Active Stocks
Wed Nov 08 2023 10:55:05
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 119.35 -0.33%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 207.6 -0.19%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 580.8 0%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 646.25 0.17%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 237.45 -0.69%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading day
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading day

7 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:44 AM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.69 %. The stock closed at 1921.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1935.25 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1929.75 and closed at 1919.45. The highest price the stock reached during the day was 1929.75, while the lowest was 1912.1. Grasim's market capitalization is currently at 125,862.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 2021.95, and the 52-week low is 1528. The total BSE volume for the day was 5762 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:44:35 AM IST

Top active options for Grasim

Top active call options for Grasim at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 1940.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 37.55 (+10.44%) & 17.5 (+16.67%) respectively.

Top active put options for Grasim at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of 1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & 1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices 22.0 (-10.93%) & 3.5 (-18.6%) respectively.

Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

08 Nov 2023, 10:39:09 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Ultratech Cement8694.99.850.118750.06605.45251009.89
Grasim Industries1938.116.150.842021.951528.0127616.21
Shree Cement26392.55-268.65-1.0127284.8521433.2595226.3
Ambuja Cements422.052.750.66598.15315.383804.16
Dalmia Bharat2113.3524.51.172424.41643.8539621.16
08 Nov 2023, 10:31:53 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1935.25, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1921.95

The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is 1935.25. There has been a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.3, which means the stock has increased by 13.3.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22:14 AM IST

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Grasim Industries stock reached a low price of 1920.55 and a high price of 1942.65.

08 Nov 2023, 10:19:05 AM IST

Grasim November futures opened at 1934.45 as against previous close of 1930.0

Grasim's current spot price is 1939. The bid price is slightly higher at 1944.5, with a bid quantity of 475. On the other hand, the offer price is 1945.0, with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 9,262,025.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:55:02 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1938.7, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1921.95

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1938.7 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 16.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.

08 Nov 2023, 09:53:13 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:42:02 AM IST

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.85%
3 Months5.63%
6 Months8.88%
YTD11.49%
1 Year8.24%
08 Nov 2023, 09:20:36 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1927.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1921.95

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1927.35, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% and the net change in price is 5.4. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Grasim.

08 Nov 2023, 08:13:01 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1919.45 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5762. The closing price for the shares was 1919.45.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
Switch to the Mint app for fast and personalized news - Get App