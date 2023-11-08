Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading day

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1929.75 and closed at ₹1919.45. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹1929.75, while the lowest was ₹1912.1. Grasim's market capitalization is currently at ₹125,862.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2021.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The total BSE volume for the day was 5762 shares.
Top active options for Grasim
Top active call options for Grasim at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹37.55 (+10.44%) & ₹17.5 (+16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹22.0 (-10.93%) & ₹3.5 (-18.6%) respectively.
Grasim share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|8694.9
|9.85
|0.11
|8750.0
|6605.45
|251009.89
|Grasim Industries
|1938.1
|16.15
|0.84
|2021.95
|1528.0
|127616.21
|Shree Cement
|26392.55
|-268.65
|-1.01
|27284.85
|21433.25
|95226.3
|Ambuja Cements
|422.05
|2.75
|0.66
|598.15
|315.3
|83804.16
|Dalmia Bharat
|2113.35
|24.5
|1.17
|2424.4
|1643.85
|39621.16
Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1935.25, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1921.95
The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is ₹1935.25. There has been a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.3, which means the stock has increased by ₹13.3.
Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Grasim Industries stock reached a low price of ₹1920.55 and a high price of ₹1942.65.
Grasim November futures opened at 1934.45 as against previous close of 1930.0
Grasim's current spot price is ₹1939. The bid price is slightly higher at ₹1944.5, with a bid quantity of 475. On the other hand, the offer price is ₹1945.0, with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 9,262,025.
Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1938.7, up 0.87% from yesterday's ₹1921.95
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1938.7 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 16.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
Grasim Live Updates
Grasim share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.85%
|3 Months
|5.63%
|6 Months
|8.88%
|YTD
|11.49%
|1 Year
|8.24%
Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1927.35, up 0.28% from yesterday's ₹1921.95
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1927.35, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% and the net change in price is 5.4. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Grasim.
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1919.45 on last trading day
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5762. The closing price for the shares was ₹1919.45.
