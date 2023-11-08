Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading day

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1929.75 and closed at ₹1919.45. The highest price the stock reached during the day was ₹1929.75, while the lowest was ₹1912.1. Grasim's market capitalization is currently at ₹125,862.34 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2021.95, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The total BSE volume for the day was 5762 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Top active call options for Grasim at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹37.55 (+10.44%) & ₹17.5 (+16.67%) respectively.
Top active put options for Grasim at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹22.0 (-10.93%) & ₹3.5 (-18.6%) respectively.
Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Ultratech Cement
|8694.9
|9.85
|0.11
|8750.0
|6605.45
|251009.89
|Grasim Industries
|1938.1
|16.15
|0.84
|2021.95
|1528.0
|127616.21
|Shree Cement
|26392.55
|-268.65
|-1.01
|27284.85
|21433.25
|95226.3
|Ambuja Cements
|422.05
|2.75
|0.66
|598.15
|315.3
|83804.16
|Dalmia Bharat
|2113.35
|24.5
|1.17
|2424.4
|1643.85
|39621.16
The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is ₹1935.25. There has been a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.3, which means the stock has increased by ₹13.3.
Today, Grasim Industries stock reached a low price of ₹1920.55 and a high price of ₹1942.65.
Grasim's current spot price is ₹1939. The bid price is slightly higher at ₹1944.5, with a bid quantity of 475. On the other hand, the offer price is ₹1945.0, with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 9,262,025.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1938.7 with a percent change of 0.87 and a net change of 16.75. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.85%
|3 Months
|5.63%
|6 Months
|8.88%
|YTD
|11.49%
|1 Year
|8.24%
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1927.35, with a percent change of 0.28 and a net change of 5.4. This means that the stock price has increased slightly by 0.28% and the net change in price is 5.4. Overall, this indicates a positive trend in the stock price of Grasim.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 5762. The closing price for the shares was ₹1919.45.
