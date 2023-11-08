Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares surge in positive trading day

Top active options for Grasim Top active call options for Grasim at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1940.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹2000.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹37.55 (+10.44%) & ₹17.5 (+16.67%) respectively. Top active put options for Grasim at 08 Nov 10:44 were at strike price of ₹1900.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) & ₹1800.0 (Expiry : 30 NOV 2023) with prices ₹22.0 (-10.93%) & ₹3.5 (-18.6%) respectively. Disclaimer: The Futures & Options data is at a delay of 15 minutes.

Grasim share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Ultratech Cement 8694.9 9.85 0.11 8750.0 6605.45 251009.89 Grasim Industries 1938.1 16.15 0.84 2021.95 1528.0 127616.21 Shree Cement 26392.55 -268.65 -1.01 27284.85 21433.25 95226.3 Ambuja Cements 422.05 2.75 0.66 598.15 315.3 83804.16 Dalmia Bharat 2113.35 24.5 1.17 2424.4 1643.85 39621.16 {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1935.25, up 0.69% from yesterday's ₹1921.95 The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is ₹1935.25. There has been a percent change of 0.69, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 13.3, which means the stock has increased by ₹13.3.

Grasim Industries share price live: Today's Price range Today, Grasim Industries stock reached a low price of ₹1920.55 and a high price of ₹1942.65. {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

Grasim November futures opened at 1934.45 as against previous close of 1930.0 Grasim's current spot price is ₹1939. The bid price is slightly higher at ₹1944.5, with a bid quantity of 475. On the other hand, the offer price is ₹1945.0, with an offer quantity of 1425. The open interest stands at 9,262,025.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Grasim share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.85% 3 Months 5.63% 6 Months 8.88% YTD 11.49% 1 Year 8.24% {{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}

