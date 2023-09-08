Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 08 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 08 Sep 2023, by 0.44 %. The stock closed at 1838.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1846.95 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1827.95 and closed at 1838.90. The highest price reached during the day was 1851, while the lowest price was 1826.35. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 121,247.82 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1872.40, and the 52-week low is 1528. The total volume of shares traded on the BSE for Grasim was 19,019.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1838.9 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim had a BSE volume of 19,019 shares with a closing price of 1,838.9.

