Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 10:36 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 09 Aug 2023, by -0.55 %. The stock closed at 1846.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1836 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1857 and closed at 1856.05. The stock reached a high of 1867 and a low of 1831.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 121,169.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1863.9 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim's shares was 7683.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Aug 2023, 10:36 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1836, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1846.15

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1836, with a percent change of -0.55 and a net change of -10.15. This means that the stock's price has decreased by 0.55% and the value has decreased by 10.15.

09 Aug 2023, 10:20 AM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1834.15, down -0.65% from yesterday's ₹1846.15

The current stock price of Grasim is 1834.15, which represents a decrease of 0.65%. The net change in the stock price is -12 points.

09 Aug 2023, 10:00 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1832.7, down -0.73% from yesterday's ₹1846.15

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1832.7. There has been a percent change of -0.73, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -13.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price. Overall, the stock has experienced a negative movement in the market.

09 Aug 2023, 09:46 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1831.6, down -0.79% from yesterday's ₹1846.15

The current data shows that the price of Grasim stock is 1831.6. There has been a percent change of -0.79, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -14.55, which means the stock has decreased by 14.55.

Click here for Grasim Profit Loss

09 Aug 2023, 09:37 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1834.75, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹1846.15

Grasim stock currently has a price of 1834.75, with a percent change of -0.62 and a net change of -11.4. This indicates that the stock has experienced a decrease in value.

09 Aug 2023, 09:31 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

09 Aug 2023, 09:16 AM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1843.1, down -0.17% from yesterday's ₹1846.15

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1843.1 with a percent change of -0.17. This means that the stock has decreased by 0.17% from the previous trading session. The net change is -3.05, indicating that the stock has decreased by 3.05.

09 Aug 2023, 09:05 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1845.75, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹1856.05

The current price of Grasim stock is 1845.75. It has experienced a percent change of -0.55, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -10.3, which means the stock has declined by 10.3.

09 Aug 2023, 08:19 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1856.05 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, a total of 7,683 shares were traded. The closing price for the stock was 1,856.05.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.