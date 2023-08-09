Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets as investors sell off

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1857 and closed at ₹1856.05. The stock reached a high of ₹1867 and a low of ₹1831.8 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹121,169.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1863.9 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim's shares was 7683.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.