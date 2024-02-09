Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 09 Feb 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:03 AM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 09 Feb 2024, by -1.89 %. The stock closed at 2107.85 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2068 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at 2120.05 and closed at 2107.85. The stock had a high of 2121.1 and a low of 2049. Grasim's market capitalization is currently at 140,279.15 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2182, while the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 22,128 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Feb 2024, 08:03 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2107.85 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 22,128. The closing price for the shares was 2,107.85.

