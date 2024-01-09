Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares soar on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:04 AM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 09 Jan 2024, by 0.74 %. The stock closed at 2067.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2083.15 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at 2099.45 and closed at 2079.1. The stock reached a high of 2099.45 and a low of 2058.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 136,630.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2175.55 and the 52-week low is 1528. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 11395.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Jan 2024, 10:04 AM IST Grasim January futures opened at 2080.4 as against previous close of 2073.3

Grasim, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2085.65. The bid price stands at 2090.45 with a bid quantity of 475 shares, while the offer price is 2091.2 with an offer quantity of 475 shares. The open interest for Grasim is at 9124750.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Jan 2024, 09:55 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

09 Jan 2024, 09:47 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹2083.15, up 0.74% from yesterday's ₹2067.8

The current price of Grasim stock is 2083.15. There has been a 0.74% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 15.35.

09 Jan 2024, 09:41 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.8%
3 Months0.5%
6 Months18.63%
YTD-3.14%
1 Year23.03%
09 Jan 2024, 09:13 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹2086.85, up 0.92% from yesterday's ₹2067.8

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 2086.85. It has experienced a 0.92 percent change, resulting in a net change of 19.05.

09 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2079.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,395. The closing price for the shares was 2079.1.

