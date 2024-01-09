Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares soar on positive trading day

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹2099.45 and closed at ₹2079.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2099.45 and a low of ₹2058.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹136,630.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2175.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 11395.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.