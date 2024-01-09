Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares soar on positive trading day

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim opened at ₹2099.45 and closed at ₹2079.1. The stock reached a high of ₹2099.45 and a low of ₹2058.45 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹136,630.54 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2175.55 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The volume of shares traded on the BSE was 11395.
Grasim, a leading Indian conglomerate, is currently trading at a spot price of 2085.65. The bid price stands at 2090.45 with a bid quantity of 475 shares, while the offer price is 2091.2 with an offer quantity of 475 shares. The open interest for Grasim is at 9124750.
The current price of Grasim stock is ₹2083.15. There has been a 0.74% increase in price, resulting in a net change of 15.35.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.8%
|3 Months
|0.5%
|6 Months
|18.63%
|YTD
|-3.14%
|1 Year
|23.03%
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹2086.85. It has experienced a 0.92 percent change, resulting in a net change of 19.05.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange, the volume of shares traded was 11,395. The closing price for the shares was ₹2079.1.
