Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Soars: Positive Trading Day

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1928.8 and closed at ₹1921.95. The stock's high for the day was ₹1942.65 and the low was ₹1920.55. The company has a market capitalization of ₹126,584.13 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 12,733 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.