Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets as trading turns bearish

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:09 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 09 Oct 2023, by -0.87 %. The stock closed at 1900.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1883.85 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1911.95 and closed at 1890.2. The highest price for the day was 1911.95, while the lowest was 1891. The market capitalization of Grasim is 124,471.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75, and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 12,858 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 10:09 AM IST Grasim October futures opened at 1892.85 as against previous close of 1910.15

Grasim is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1893.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1895.1, while the offer price is 1896.5. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 475. Open interest in Grasim stands at 12,179,950.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

09 Oct 2023, 09:56 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1883.85, down -0.87% from yesterday's ₹1900.45

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1883.85. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.6, which means that the stock has decreased by 16.6.

09 Oct 2023, 09:03 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1896.05, up 0.31% from yesterday's ₹1890.2

The current price of Grasim stock is 1896.05. This represents a percent change of 0.31 and a net change of 5.85.

09 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1890.2 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 12,858. The closing price for the day was 1,890.2.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.