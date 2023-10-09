Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets as trading turns bearish

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1911.95 and closed at ₹1890.2. The highest price for the day was ₹1911.95, while the lowest was ₹1891. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹124,471.12 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1988.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 12,858 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Grasim is a stock currently trading at a spot price of 1893.9. The bid price is slightly higher at 1895.1, while the offer price is 1896.5. The stock has a bid quantity and offer quantity of 475. Open interest in Grasim stands at 12,179,950.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1883.85. There has been a percent change of -0.87, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -16.6, which means that the stock has decreased by ₹16.6.
