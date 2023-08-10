Grasim Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

1 min read.Updated: 10 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM ISTLivemint
Grasim stock price went down today, 10 Aug 2023, by -0.38 %. The stock closed at 1846.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1839.2 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.
On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1822.05 and closed at ₹1846.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1849.75 and a low of ₹1822.05. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,739.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 59841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:24:19 AM IST
