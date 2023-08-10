Grasim Share Price Live blog for 10 Aug 2023

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1822.05 and closed at ₹1846.15. The stock reached a high of ₹1849.75 and a low of ₹1822.05. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,739.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 59841 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
10 Aug 2023, 08:24 AM IST
Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1846.15 yesterday
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 59,841. The closing price for the stock was ₹1,846.15.