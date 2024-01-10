Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 10 Jan 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:14 AM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 10 Jan 2024, by -0.11 %. The stock closed at 2067.8 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2065.5 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 2086.85 and closed at 2067.8. The stock reached a high of 2092.6 and a low of 2059.1 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 136,005.0 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2175.55, while the 52-week low is 1528. The stock had a trading volume of 14,556 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Jan 2024, 08:14 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2067.8 on last trading day

On the last day, Grasim on BSE had a trading volume of 14,556 shares, with a closing price of 2,067.8.

