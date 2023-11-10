Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 10 Nov 2023, by 0.15 %. The stock closed at 1933.15 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1936 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim had an open price of 1951.95 and a close price of 1933.15. The stock had a high of 1951.95 and a low of 1931.65. The market capitalization of the company is 127,033.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2021.95 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 3915 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

10 Nov 2023, 08:02 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1933.15 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE) had a volume of 3915 shares. The closing price for the day was 1933.15.

