Grasim Share Price Live blog for 10 Nov 2023

On the last day of trading, Grasim had an open price of ₹1951.95 and a close price of ₹1933.15. The stock had a high of ₹1951.95 and a low of ₹1931.65. The market capitalization of the company is ₹127,033.6 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2021.95 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 3915 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.