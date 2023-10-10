Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 10 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 10 Oct 2023, by -1.03 %. The stock closed at 1900.45 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1880.95 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's open price was 1894.8 and its close price was 1900.45. The stock's high for the day was 1896.35, while the low was 1875. The market capitalization of Grasim was 123,479.84 crore. In the past year, the stock reached a high of 1988.75 and a low of 1528. The trading volume on the BSE was 3692 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

