Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1840 and closed at ₹1844.85. The high for the day was ₹1854.85 and the low was ₹1823.9. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,167.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 15,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.