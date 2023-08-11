comScore
LIVE UPDATES

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in trading today

1 min read . Updated: 11 Aug 2023, 09:44 AM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 11 Aug 2023, by 0 %. The stock closed at 1830.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1830.45 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1840 and closed at 1844.85. The high for the day was 1854.85 and the low was 1823.9. The market capitalization of Grasim is 120,167.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1867 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 15,279 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Aug 2023, 09:44:48 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1830.45, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1830.5

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1830.45. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the price has not changed significantly. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a slight decrease in the price.

11 Aug 2023, 09:38:12 AM IST

Grasim Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.01%
3 Months-2.78%
6 Months11.37%
YTD6.2%
1 Year13.97%
11 Aug 2023, 09:31:34 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

11 Aug 2023, 09:06:25 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1830.5, down -0.78% from yesterday's ₹1844.85

Grasim stock is currently trading at 1830.5, which represents a decrease of 0.78% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -14.35.

11 Aug 2023, 08:02:49 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1844.85 yesterday

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,279. The closing price for the shares was 1,844.85.

