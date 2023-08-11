Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim stock plummets in trading today

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1840 and closed at ₹1844.85. The high for the day was ₹1854.85 and the low was ₹1823.9. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹120,167.92 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹1867 and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the day was 15,279 shares.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the stock price is ₹1830.45. There has been a percent change of 0, indicating that the price has not changed significantly. The net change is -0.05, suggesting a slight decrease in the price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.01%
|3 Months
|-2.78%
|6 Months
|11.37%
|YTD
|6.2%
|1 Year
|13.97%
Grasim stock is currently trading at ₹1830.5, which represents a decrease of 0.78% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -14.35.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 15,279. The closing price for the shares was ₹1,844.85.
