Grasim Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

1 min read . 08:06 AM IST Trade
Grasim stock price went up today, 11 Jan 2024, by 0.57 %. The stock closed at 2057.28 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2069.1 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 2062.9 and closed at 2057.28. The stock reached a high of 2072.7 and a low of 2044.35 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently 136,242.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2166.89, while the 52-week low is 1521.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares on the BSE.

11 Jan 2024, 08:06 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2057.28 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 10,349. The closing price for the day was 2,057.28.

