Grasim Share Price Live blog for 11 Jan 2024

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2062.9 and closed at ₹2057.28. The stock reached a high of ₹2072.7 and a low of ₹2044.35 during the trading session. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently ₹136,242.05 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2166.89, while the 52-week low is ₹1521.92. The stock had a trading volume of 10,349 shares on the BSE.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.