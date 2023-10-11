Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim reports positive trading results

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1894.95 and closed at ₹1884.5. The stock's high for the day was ₹1922, while the low was ₹1887.7. Grasim's market capitalization is currently at ₹125,715.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1988.75, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 4104 shares.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹1915 with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 30.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.62% or ₹30.5.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4104. The closing price for the shares was ₹1884.5.
