Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim reports positive trading results

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 11 Oct 2023, by 1.62 %. The stock closed at 1884.5 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1915 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1894.95 and closed at 1884.5. The stock's high for the day was 1922, while the low was 1887.7. Grasim's market capitalization is currently at 125,715.14 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1988.75, and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for Grasim was 4104 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

11 Oct 2023, 09:02 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1915, up 1.62% from yesterday's ₹1884.5

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1915 with a percent change of 1.62 and a net change of 30.5. This indicates that the stock has increased in value by 1.62% or 30.5.

11 Oct 2023, 08:04 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1884.5 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 4104. The closing price for the shares was 1884.5.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.