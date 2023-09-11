Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:06 AM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 11 Sep 2023, by -0.05 %. The stock closed at 1846 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1845.05 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at 1851.1 and closed at 1846. The stock's high for the day was 1856, while the low was 1841.55. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at 121,123.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is 1872.4, and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 4831 shares.

11 Sep 2023, 08:06 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1846 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 4831. The closing price for the shares was 1846.

