Grasim Share Price Live blog for 11 Sep 2023

On the last day of trading, Grasim's stock opened at ₹1851.1 and closed at ₹1846. The stock's high for the day was ₹1856, while the low was ₹1841.55. The market capitalization of Grasim is currently at ₹121,123.09 crore. The stock's 52-week high is ₹1872.4, and the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock on this day was 4831 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.