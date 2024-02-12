Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares rise on positive trading day

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2054.4 and closed at ₹2058.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2180 and a low of ₹2048.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹147,126.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2182, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 129,638 shares.
The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹2182.85, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 13.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price and is currently trading at a higher value than before. However, the change is relatively small, suggesting that there may not be significant volatility in the stock at the moment.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.36%
|3 Months
|1.58%
|6 Months
|19.13%
|YTD
|1.98%
|1 Year
|32.47%
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 129,638. The closing price for the day was ₹2,058.65.
