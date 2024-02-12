Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares rise on positive trading day

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2054.4 and closed at ₹2058.65. The stock reached a high of ₹2180 and a low of ₹2048.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is ₹147,126.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2182, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 129,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.