Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares rise on positive trading day

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 09:44 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 12 Feb 2024, by 0.64 %. The stock closed at 2168.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2182.85 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 2054.4 and closed at 2058.65. The stock reached a high of 2180 and a low of 2048.5 during the day. The market capitalization of Grasim is 147,126.92 crores. The 52-week high for the stock is 2182, while the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 129,638 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Feb 2024, 09:44 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹2182.85, up 0.64% from yesterday's ₹2168.95

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 2182.85, with a percent change of 0.64 and a net change of 13.9. This indicates that the stock has experienced a slight increase in price and is currently trading at a higher value than before. However, the change is relatively small, suggesting that there may not be significant volatility in the stock at the moment.

12 Feb 2024, 09:36 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.36%
3 Months1.58%
6 Months19.13%
YTD1.98%
1 Year32.47%
12 Feb 2024, 09:07 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹2168.95, up 5.36% from yesterday's ₹2058.65

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 2168.95, with a percent change of 5.36 and a net change of 110.3. This indicates that the stock has seen a significant increase in value, with a positive percent change and a substantial net change. Investors may view this as a positive indicator for the stock and may consider it as a potentially profitable investment. However, it is important to conduct further analysis and consider other factors before making any investment decisions.

12 Feb 2024, 08:06 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2058.65 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the total volume of shares traded was 129,638. The closing price for the day was 2,058.65.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!