Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at 1768.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's 1767.3
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim closed today at ₹1768.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

1 min read . Updated: 12 Jul 2023, 04:04 PM IST Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 12 Jul 2023, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 1767.3 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1768.2 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

GrasimPremium
Grasim

On the last day of trading, the open price for Grasim was 1743.25, while the close price was 1743.2. The stock reached a high of 1772.35 and a low of 1743.25 during the day. The market capitalization for Grasim was 116,012.11 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 1839.3, while the 52-week low was 1372.62. The trading volume on the BSE was 12,072 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Jul 2023, 04:04:32 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim closed today at ₹1768.2, up 0.05% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The closing price of Grasim stock today was 1768.2, which is a net change of 0.9 and a percent change of 0.05. This means that the stock price increased slightly by 0.9 from yesterday's closing price of 1767.3.

12 Jul 2023, 03:18:59 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1776.7, up 0.53% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1776.7. There has been a 0.53% percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 9.4 points.

12 Jul 2023, 03:01:44 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1781.45, up 0.8% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1781.45. There has been a percent change of 0.8, indicating a slight increase in the stock price. The net change is 14.15, which means that the stock price has increased by 14.15.

12 Jul 2023, 02:52:26 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1781.95, up 0.83% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1781.95 with a percent change of 0.83 and a net change of 14.65. This means the stock has increased by 0.83% or 14.65.

12 Jul 2023, 02:31:46 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1780.5, up 0.75% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1780.5. The percent change in the stock price is 0.75%, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 13.2, suggesting a positive change.

12 Jul 2023, 02:21:20 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1776.55, up 0.52% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1776.55. There has been a percent change of 0.52, indicating a slight increase in the stock value. The net change is 9.25, suggesting that the stock has gained 9.25 points. Overall, based on this data, it can be concluded that the Grasim stock has experienced a positive movement in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 02:03:27 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1776.2, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the stock price is 1776.2 with a percent change of 0.5 and a net change of 8.9. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.5% and the net change in the stock price is 8.9.

12 Jul 2023, 01:49:42 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1769.15, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Grasim is 1769.15 with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 1.85. This means that the stock price has increased by 0.1% from the previous trading day and has gained 1.85 points.

12 Jul 2023, 01:32:22 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1768.4, up 0.06% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1768.4. It has experienced a 0.06 percent change, with a net change of 1.1.

12 Jul 2023, 01:15:55 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1769.85, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1769.85. It has seen a 0.14% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 2.55.

12 Jul 2023, 01:03:03 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1768.9, up 0.09% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1768.9 with a percent change of 0.09 and a net change of 1.6.

12 Jul 2023, 12:52:36 PM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1769.05, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1769.05. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, with a net change of 1.75.

12 Jul 2023, 12:37:42 PM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1769, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1769, with a percent change of 0.1 and a net change of 1.7. This indicates that the stock has seen a small increase in price, with a gain of 1.7.

12 Jul 2023, 12:23:45 PM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1769.55, up 0.13% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

12 Jul 2023, 12:08:21 PM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1769.8, up 0.14% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1769.8. There has been a percent change of 0.14, indicating a small increase in value. The net change is 2.5, suggesting a slight positive movement in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 11:48:13 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1772, up 0.27% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current stock price of Grasim is 1772. The stock has experienced a percent change of 0.27, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 4.7, suggesting a positive movement in the stock.

12 Jul 2023, 11:31:40 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1772.5, up 0.29% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1772.5. There has been a 0.29 percent change, with a net change of 5.2.

12 Jul 2023, 11:23:29 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1774, up 0.38% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

Grasim stock price is currently at 1774 with a percent change of 0.38. This means that the stock has increased by 0.38% from its previous value. The net change is 6.7, indicating that the stock has increased by 6.7 from its previous value.

12 Jul 2023, 11:02:22 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1776.05, up 0.5% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

As of the current data, the stock price of Grasim is 1776.05. It has experienced a 0.5 percent change, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 8.75, suggesting a positive movement.

12 Jul 2023, 10:52:40 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1770.65, up 0.19% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current price of Grasim stock is 1770.65. There has been a 0.19 percent change in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 3.35.

12 Jul 2023, 10:35:00 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1765.85, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Grasim is 1765.85. There has been a percent change of -0.08, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -1.45, suggesting a decline in the stock price.

12 Jul 2023, 10:18:07 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1769, up 0.1% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price of the stock is 1769. There has been a 0.1 percent change in the stock price, indicating a slight increase. The net change in the stock price is 1.7, suggesting that the stock has increased by 1.7 points.

12 Jul 2023, 10:06:02 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1767.3, up 0% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

Based on the current data, the stock price of Grasim is 1767.3. There has been no change in the stock price, with a net change of 0.

12 Jul 2023, 09:54:53 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim trading at ₹1761.65, down -0.32% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1761.65. There has been a decrease in the stock price by -0.32%, resulting in a net change of -5.65.

12 Jul 2023, 09:36:40 AM IST

Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹1764.2, down -0.18% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data of Grasim stock shows that the price is 1764.2. There has been a percent change of -0.18, indicating a slight decrease in value. The net change is -3.1, which means that the stock has decreased by 3.1. Overall, the stock has experienced a small decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:34:04 AM IST

Grasim Live Updates

12 Jul 2023, 09:15:08 AM IST

Grasim share price NSE Live :Grasim trading at ₹1760.25, down -0.4% from yesterday's ₹1767.3

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 1760.25. There has been a percent change of -0.4, indicating a decrease in value. The net change is -7.05, further supporting the decrease in value.

12 Jul 2023, 09:07:15 AM IST

Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1767.3, up 1.38% from yesterday's ₹1743.2

The current price of Grasim stock is 1767.3. It has experienced a percent change of 1.38, indicating a slight increase in value. The net change is 24.1, suggesting that the stock has gained 24.1 points. Overall, this data shows that Grasim stock has seen a positive movement in its price.

12 Jul 2023, 08:10:34 AM IST

Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1743.2 yesterday

On the last day, Grasim had a BSE volume of 12,072 shares and a closing price of 1,743.2.

Recommended For You
