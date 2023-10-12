Hello User
Grasim Share Price Live blog for 12 Oct 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:13 AM IST
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 12 Oct 2023, by 3.16 %. The stock closed at 1918.9 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1979.5 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 1915 and closed at 1918.9. The high for the day was 1982.05 and the low was 1915. The market capitalization of Grasim is 129,949.41 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1988.75 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the day was 31,705 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Oct 2023, 08:13 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1918.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Grasim on the BSE had a volume of 31,705 shares at a closing price of 1918.9.

