Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim Stock Surges in Today's Trading

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 09:04 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went up today, 12 Sep 2023, by 0.4 %. The stock closed at 1849.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 1856.55 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim

On the last day, Grasim opened at 1830.2 and closed at 1849.1. The stock reached a high of 1868.5 and a low of 1830.2. The market cap for Grasim is 121,878.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 1872.4 and the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 7879 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

12 Sep 2023, 09:04 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹1856.55, up 0.4% from yesterday's ₹1849.1

Grasim stock is currently priced at 1856.55 with a percent change of 0.4 and a net change of 7.45. This means that the stock has increased in value by 0.4% and the actual increase in price is 7.45.

12 Sep 2023, 08:03 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹1849.1 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 7879. The closing price for the stock was 1849.1.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.