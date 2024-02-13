Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares plummet as investors sell off

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2178.15 and closed at ₹2168.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2198 and a low of ₹2136.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹145,458.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2182, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,653 shares.
Grasim, currently trading at a spot price of 2108.3, has a bid price of 2110.5 and an offer price of 2111.95. The offer quantity is 477 shares, while the bid quantity is also 477 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 8467704.
The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is ₹2112.4. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.95, indicating a decrease of ₹31.95 in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|2.76%
|3 Months
|2.12%
|6 Months
|18.99%
|YTD
|0.99%
|1 Year
|31.83%
The current stock price of Grasim is ₹2156.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 12.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.
On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,653. The closing price for the stock was ₹2,168.95.
