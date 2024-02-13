Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares plummet as investors sell off

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at ₹2178.15 and closed at ₹2168.95. The stock reached a high of ₹2198 and a low of ₹2136.5. The company has a market capitalization of ₹145,458.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹2182, while the 52-week low is ₹1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.