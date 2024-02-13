Hello User
Grasim share price Today Live Updates : Grasim shares plummet as investors sell off

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:02 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Grasim stock price went down today, 13 Feb 2024, by -1.49 %. The stock closed at 2144.35 per share. The stock is currently trading at 2112.4 per share. Investors should monitor Grasim stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Grasim Stock Price Today

Grasim Share Price Today : On the last day, Grasim's stock opened at 2178.15 and closed at 2168.95. The stock reached a high of 2198 and a low of 2136.5. The company has a market capitalization of 145,458.22 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 2182, while the 52-week low is 1528. The BSE volume for the stock was 65,653 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Feb 2024, 10:02 AM IST Grasim February futures opened at 2180.0 as against previous close of 2151.4

Grasim, currently trading at a spot price of 2108.3, has a bid price of 2110.5 and an offer price of 2111.95. The offer quantity is 477 shares, while the bid quantity is also 477 shares. The stock has a significant open interest of 8467704.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Feb 2024, 09:54 AM IST Grasim share price update :Grasim trading at ₹2112.4, down -1.49% from yesterday's ₹2144.35

The current data for Grasim stock shows that the price is 2112.4. There has been a percent change of -1.49, indicating a decrease in the stock price. The net change is -31.95, indicating a decrease of 31.95 in the stock price.

13 Feb 2024, 09:52 AM IST Grasim Live Updates

13 Feb 2024, 09:41 AM IST Grasim share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week2.76%
3 Months2.12%
6 Months18.99%
YTD0.99%
1 Year31.83%
13 Feb 2024, 09:13 AM IST Grasim share price Today :Grasim trading at ₹2156.7, up 0.58% from yesterday's ₹2144.35

The current stock price of Grasim is 2156.7 with a percent change of 0.58 and a net change of 12.35. This indicates that the stock has seen a slight increase in value.

13 Feb 2024, 08:05 AM IST Grasim share price Live :Grasim closed at ₹2168.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Grasim on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 65,653. The closing price for the stock was 2,168.95.

